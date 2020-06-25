That's $40 less than most stores charge, aside from the mention below. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Mariana Blue.
- Amazon is a close price at $211.65.
- 6.53" FHD and LCD Display
- 48MP Quad Rear Camera System
- 16MP Front-Facing Selfie Camera
- Up to 64GB of internal memory
- 6GB RAM
- 4000mAh Battery
It's $68 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TCL Direct-US via Amazon.
- 4,500mAh fast charging battery
- 6.47” FHD curved AMOLED display
- 64MP quad rear camera
- Model: T799B-2ALCUS11-2
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Save $2 on this cleverly-featured dictaphone app. Shop Now at Google Play
- "listening mode" lets you retrieve the last seconds of audio
- noise reduction
Save on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, laptops, video games, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 40" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LED display
- Android TV with Disney+, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, HBO NOW, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, YouTube, and more
- 2 HDMI ports; 1 USB port
- compatible with Google Assistant
- Model: 40S330
It's $50 off list price and the best price we could find today by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43S425
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2160p Ultra HD resolution with 4K upscaling
- content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
- USB
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55R615
