Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone
$250 $500
free shipping

Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Black or White Silver for $249.99 with free shipping. That's $220 under our September mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $250.) Buy Now

Features
  • 5" 2160x1080 18:9 LCD
  • Snapdragon 845 2.7GHZ / 1.7GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • rear 19MP camera w/ 4K HDR video capture
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model: 1313-7923
Details
Comments
