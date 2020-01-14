Open Offer in New Tab
Unlocked Sony Xperia 10 64GB Android Smartphone
$200 $350
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
  • 6" 2520x1080 display
  • dual rear 13MP/5MP cameras
  • Android 9.0 Pie
