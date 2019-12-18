Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$450 $700
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • available in Black
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-G965U
Buy Now
Details
Comments
