That's $750 off list, $600 under what you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
-
Published 33 min ago
Verified 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 700 models, with TracFone, Nokia, Alcatel and more on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Locked TracFone LG K31 Rebel 4G LTE 32GB Prepaid Smartphone for $43.50 ($6 off).
Boost Mobile takes 90% off its Boost Mobile GSM SIM Kit, resulting in a price of $0.99. That's a savings of $9. With free shipping (a $5 value), you save a total of $14 while trying out the 5G network of a very low-cost cell service provider. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- plans start at $10/mo
- try Boost's 5G network
- compatible with most Unlocked GSM Android and iOS Phones
Save on over 20 phone models from Apple, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 ($80 off).
That's a saving of $100 off the list price. Plus, you'll receive a $100 credit towards accessories, 2 free months of YouTube Premium, and 6 free months of SiriusXM. You must choose No Trade In to get this offer. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Bronze pictured).
- Alternately, trade-in an eligible phone to receive up to $500 in credits and a $25 credit towards accessories. Prices start at $499.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
Save on 35 large capacity washers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5-Cu. Ft. Active WaterJet Top Load Washer in Champagne for $854 ($95 off, low by a buck).
Save $100 off the list price on this newly-released Chromebook. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mercury Grey or Fiesta Red.
- Intel Celeron Processor 5205U w/ 64GB storage, 4GB RAM for $449.99 (from $179.99 w/ trade in)
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU w/ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM for $599.99 (from $329.99 w/ trade in)
- 13.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Touch QLED display
- Chrome OS
It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
That's tied with our February mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $10.) Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
Although it requires a new line on an Unlimited plan, it's the best trade in discount and overall price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Verizon
- A new line on an Unlimited plan is required to get this deal.
- Up to $800 will be credited to your account over 24-30 months. (varies with trade in device, including damaged phones)
- Plus, receive a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you port-in your existing phone number from another wireless carrier.
- Select colors may be backordered.
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
Sign In or Register