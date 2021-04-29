New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB 5G Android Smartphone
from $100 w/ trade-in $850
That's $750 off list, $600 under what you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we could find.

Features
  • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
  • 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
  • 8K video recording
  • 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
  • Android 11
2 comments
yanp
You forgot something....with trade in!
17 min ago
Curew05
price is dependent on trade in value
18 min ago