eBay · 45 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Phone
$680 $1,000
free shipping

That's $120 less than buying a factory-sealed one. Buy Now at eBay

  • this item is new, but may not ship in the original retail packaging
  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • 6.2" 3200x1440 OLED display w/ Gorilla Glass
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core 2.84GHz processor
  • 12GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 64MP rear camera, 10MP front camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-G981UZAAXAA
