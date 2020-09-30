B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Dual-SIM Smartphone
$700 $1,200
$9 shipping

It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • dual SIM
  • 108MP camera resolution
  • 6.9" AMOLED display
