This is a 4G model; you'd pay $160 more for a 5G unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by never-msrp via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Exynos 990 Octa-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 64MP camera
- Android 10.0
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's $260 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
That's around $6 less than you'd pay for comparable shorts in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Gray, Navy, or Turquoise.
- Solde by 718closeouts via eBay.
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
These just-released and highly-reviewed earphones are $170 everywhere else. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add four full-priced accessories that cost $19.99 or more to cart along with the earphones, and you'll knock 40% off the total price.
- After padding, your complete order will come to $149.95.
- You can alternatively add five pairs of these to cart and the price will drop to $510 ($102 each.)
- Available in Black and Bronze.
- 12mm speakers
- noise cancellation
- up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge
- Bixby smart assistant
- IPX2 water-resistance
- Model: SM-R180NZKVXAR
It's $202 under list and the best price we could find today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI inputs
- Smart TV with Universal Guide
- Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 compatibility
- HLG & HDR 10+ support
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Model: UN55RU7300FXZA
- UPC: 887276305011
Use coupon code "DNSBUDS" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is included, but's unclear who backs it.
- up to 7 hours of playback per charge (up to 5 hours with Bluetooth)
- fitness tracking
- onboard 3.4GB MP3 player
- built-in microphones in each earbud
- Model: SM-R140NZKAXAR
Sign In or Register