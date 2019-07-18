New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Smartphone
$350 w/ activation $750
free shipping

With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
