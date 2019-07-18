With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Published 1 hr ago
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in several colors (Gray pictured) for $299. That's $51 below the best price we could find for an unlocked model elsewhere and the best price we've seen for a new Galaxy S8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for TracFone in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our March mention of the Straight Talk model and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Amazon and Best Buy charge the same price
- 5" 1280x720 LCD
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "PRO60" cuts that to $339.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from over two weeks ago and the best deal we could find by $90. Buy Now
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Ulefone Armor 6 128GB Smartphone in Red or Black for $329.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $139. Buy Now
- This item ships from China may take up to 6 weeks to arrive.
- Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" FHD touchscreen display
- 21MP and 13MP rear cameras & 13MP front camera
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Comfast2013 via eBay offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $17.85 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $2). Buy Now
- includes an adapter
- Model: MB-MC128GA
Amazon offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Select UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's cents under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $13.) Buy Now
- includes an adapter
- Model: MB-ME128GA/AM
