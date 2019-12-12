Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 50 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM GSM Phone
$660
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Never-Msrp via eBay.
Features
  • in White
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G975F/DS
