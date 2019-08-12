New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone
$550 $950
free shipping

Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in Blue or Black for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $75 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $400.) Buy Now

Features
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • Wi-Fi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • hybrid dual sim
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
↑ less
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
2 comments
rez157
got my sprint note 9 on ebay for $390.... perfect.... better to shop around.
26 min ago
ThePublisher
Bought this same item new from the same seller on June 28 for $499.99, so this isn't the lowest price.
54 min ago