Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,100

That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor (US versions)
- 6.9" 3088 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
- intelligent battery and super fast charge
- S Pen
Published 27 min ago
That's $30 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $40 less than you'd pay from Total Wireless direct.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TWSAS506DCSCNP
That's an $8 drop from our mention earlier this week, the best price we could find for a refurb by $36, and a new best price we've seen for this model in any condition.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
That's $40 under the cost of buying direct from Simple Mobile.
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Shipping varies by zip, but tends to be around $5.
- 6.4" 1080x2340 Super AMOLED display
- 25MP main camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMSAS506DGSCNP
It's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $100.
- Available in 3 colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G950
That's the best price we've seen, and $85 less than other retailers charge.
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00469-US
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the lowest price we could find by $29.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "YES5JS8I" to save $54.
- Available in Misty White or Magic Black.
- Sold by Doogee Store via Amazon.
- 6.55" FHD+ display
- 4,500mAh battery
- Octa-Core processor
- Android 10
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98".
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
That's half off, a low today by $351, and the best price we've seen.
- It's available at this price in White.
- voice control via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant
- 3-layer true HEPA filtration system
- for rooms up to 310-sq. ft.
- digital display
- Model: AX300T9080
Save 35% off two or more eligible Jet Stick Vacuums, Jetbot Mops, or accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- Click "Shop Accessories" on the top banner to view eligible accessories.
It's $91 under list price.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's a $31 low for the tablet alone; it's also the same price as an open-box model we listed last week (this is factory-sealed.)
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 5MP camera
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- Model: SM-T290NZKCXAR
That's the best price we could find by $102.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 81.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K native resolution display
- Quantum HDR; HDR 10+
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Digital Plus surround sound
- 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- Model: QN82Q6DTAFXZA
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- Available in several colors (Midnight Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- This is a B+ Stock item, meaning unit is in good cosmetic condition and may have minor scrapes or scratches since it's been handled.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 6.2" 2960x1440 touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
