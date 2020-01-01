Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
Expires 8/21/2020
Published 26 min ago
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
With washers starting at $649 and dryers starting at $584, you're sure to find something perfectly suited to your laundry needs when you shop this sale. Shop Now at Samsung
- Shop dryers here.
It's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- eye-saver and game modes
- Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
That's $25 off list, the best price out there, and an unheard of deal for name brand in-ear headphones. Buy Now at Groupon
- Shipping adds $3.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- four winged ear gels for a custom, comfortable fit
- 12mm speakers
- Model: EO-EG920LWEGUS
It's $10 under what other merchants are charging for used and the best price we could find by $77 for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
