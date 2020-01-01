New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB Android Phone
pre-orders for up to $325 profit via Buyback $1,000
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
  • Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
  • You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
  • Samsung financing is required.
  • Expires 8/21/2020
