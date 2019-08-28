New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 6.4" 512GB GSM Android Phone
$850 $1,250
free shipping

Cellfeee via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 512GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $849.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30, although we saw an international (dual-SIM) version for $100 less briefly in March. (Most retailers currently charge at least $1,050.) Buy Now

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader, AKG stereo speakers
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960UZKFXAA
