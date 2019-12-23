Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 58 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 6.4" 512GB GSM Android Phone
$500 $1,250
free shipping

That's $150 under last week's mention, a low by $340, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay
  • In Blue
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB storage
  • dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader, AKG stereo speakers
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SMR170NZSAXAR
