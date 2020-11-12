New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Phone
from $90 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Upgrade your phone and save! You'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories, four months of YouTube premium and 6 months of Spotify premium free with this purchase. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $710 off).
  • If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $440 off.
  • Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
  • 10MP front camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 10
