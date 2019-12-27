Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB Phone
$700 $1,150
free shipping

That's $200 under what a new unlocked model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • in Aura Black
  • Model: SM-N975UZKAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register