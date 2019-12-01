Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB Phone
$700
free shipping

$134 drop since our mention from 2 weeks ago and the best price we could find now by at least $200. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Microsoft via eBay
Features
  • Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • available in Black
  • Model: SM-N975UZKAXAA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register