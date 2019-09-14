New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB 4G Phone
$900 $949
free shipping

It's $20 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low by $49.) Buy Now

Tips
  • It's sold by Never-MSRP via eBay.
Features
  • octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register