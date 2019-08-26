Personalize your DealNews Experience
never-msrp via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB 4G Dual-SIM Phone in Black or White for $956.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $43, bust most stores charge around $1,100. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Phone in Prism White or Prism Green for $599.95. Coupon code "BUY90" cuts it to $509.95. Plus, you'll bag $5.09 in Rakuten pionts. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $5 under our mention from two days ago and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $599 with free shipping. That's $301 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S9 LTE Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk for $399 with free shipping. That's $301 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the refurbished HTC One M9 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for AT&T in Gunmetal Gray for $69 with free shipping. That's $61 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit now and is the best we've seen for any iteration of this phone. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019) in Black for $299.99. Clip the $70 off coupon on the product page to cut the price to $229.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It is a low now by $98.) Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $166 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit today.) Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
