Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB 4G Dual-SIM Phone
$957
never-msrp via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 256GB 4G Dual-SIM Phone in Black or White for $956.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $43, bust most stores charge around $1,100. Buy Now

Features
  • octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
  • 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
