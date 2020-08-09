New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 128GB GSM Smartphone
$388 $550
That's the best price we could find by $141. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's available in several colors.
  • It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
Features
  • Exynos 9810 processor
  • 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
  • 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
Unlocked GSM CDMA Android Smartphone
hammermint
User rwdn is correct: this is the international version of the Note10 Lite with an inferior Exynos chipset and NOT the Snapdragon SoC. It also may not be covered by a US warranty. Caveat emptor!
2 weeks 1 day ago
rwdn
THIS IS NOT FOR THE S10 LITE, the ebay listing is for a Note 10 Lite, which has a lesser processor, the Exynos 9810, and is an international version, GSM only. Lesser MP front camera, but unlike the S10 Lite, it does have a telephoto camera.
2 weeks 1 day ago