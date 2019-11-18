Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB Dual-SIM GSM Android Smartphone
$800
free shipping

That's $34 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen for any version of the Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB phone. (It's the best deal we could find for this variation today by $85.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Never-MSRP via eBay.
  • This is the international variation for Latin America, Brazil, and China. It includes a North America AC adapter.
  • available in several colors (Aura Black pictured)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor (one 2.8GHz, three 2.4GHz, & four 1.7GHz)
  • 6.8" 1440x3040 dynamic AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
  • 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, and 12MP telephoto rear cameras & 10MP front camera
  • S-Pen
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-N9750/DS
