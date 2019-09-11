New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone
$800 $950
That's the lowest price we could find by $150 for a phone that doesn't require activation at the time of purchase. Buy Now

  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.3" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • 802.11ax wireless
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung S Pen stylus
