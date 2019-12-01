Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone
$750 $800
free shipping

That's the best we could find by $50 today for a phone that doesn't require activation at the time of purchase, and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It is also $50 under our September mention.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
  • Several stores match this price.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.3" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • 802.11ax wireless
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung S Pen stylus
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register