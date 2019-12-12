Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 55 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone
$696 $999
free shipping

That's $54 under mention from two weeks ago, a low by $83, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by never-msrp via eBay
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.3" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
  • 802.11ax wireless
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Samsung S Pen stylus
