Get a free Galaxy Fit2 Red Smart Watch with the purchase of select Samsung Galaxy phones. That's a $60 value. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
That's $50 under what you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
That's a savings of $68 and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $121.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
You'd pay $104 more for a used model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Black via eBay.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's the second best price we've seen and a current low by $146. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Cosmic Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save up to 35% on a selection of internal and external solid state drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD for $54.99 ($8 low).
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
That's $9 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Samsung
- semitransparent screen protection
- tap and swipe as needed
Sign In or Register