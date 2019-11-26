Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Phone w/ a Mint Mobile 12GB 3-Month Plan
$275
free shipping

The Mint Mobile plan costs $45 alone elsewhere and the phone $260, so it's a $30 savings at least. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8-core processor (2.3GHz + 1.6GHz)
  • 6.4" 2340 x 1080 AMOLED Display
  • 25MP rear camera, 25MP front camera
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Samsung
Android Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register