B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 128GB Android Phone
$250 $330
free shipping

That's $50 under our mention of the 64GB version from last month, $80 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • available in White
Features
  • 8-core processor (2.3GHz + 1.6GHz)
  • 6.4" 2340x1080 AMOLED Display
  • 25MP rear and front cameras
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-A505G-128-W
