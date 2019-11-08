New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Smartphone w/ 3-Month 8GB Mint Mobile Prepaid SIM Card Kit
$250 $350
free shipping

Features
  • available in Denim Blue
  • 2.2GHz 8-core processor
  • Model: PAGL0003US
  • 6.3" 3840 x 2160 touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
  • three months of wireless service
  • Mint Mobile is designed to work with most unlocked GSM devices
  • SIM card is bound to fit as this kit includes a standard, micro, and nano size SIM card.
Details
