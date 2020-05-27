That's $100 off list and a great price for a smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Amazon and Best Buy match this price.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 3840x2160 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
Published 1 hr ago
It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's available in Deep Indigo.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
It's $30 under our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz quad core CPU
- 5.5 2560 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM / 4G LTE
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
It costs $1,000 elsewhere, which makes this offer (with credit included) an effective savings of $400. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- In Thunder Grey or Smoky Sangria
- You'll get the $200 credited to your account over 24 months.
- You'll also get a $150 Verizon Gift Card if you activate the phone on a new line of service with Verizon Unlimited.
- You can save up to an additional $550 by trading in select phones.
That's $115 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
- Includes a case in several colors (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- microSDXC slot
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
Coupon "OffersDH" yields the lowest price we could find by $69.
Update: The price dropped to $175.99. Buy Now at DHgate
- Available in White w/ Glass / TPU case at this price; Other options are slightly more via the same code.
- Shipping time can take up to 3 months.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
- quad rear/single front camera
- fingerprint sensor
- 6.67" 2220x1080 touch screen
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
- Most items are eligible for free shipping.
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
This is Acer's refurbished price. (This monitor is new and also the best price we've seen.)
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI input
- Model: UM.HW0AA.A01
