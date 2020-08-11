New
Unlocked Motorola One Action 128GB Smartphone
$200 $350
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 2.2GHz 8-core processor
  • 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
2 comments
ImPhlip
I looked into this and Motorola makes landscape video shots while holding the phone vertical. The reviewer says it's hard to see landscape videos (while recording) while in vertical position.

And someone said these moto one series are entry phones? For that msrp that's crazy.
1 min ago
dedinje
not the correct display
42 min ago