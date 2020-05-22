Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
B&H Photo Video · 54 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Smartphone
$180 $500
free shipping

It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's available in Deep Indigo.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register