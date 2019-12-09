Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 64GB Android Phone w/ 3-Mo. Prepaid Mint Mobile 12GB Plan
$200 $230
free shipping

That's $20 under our Black Friday mention of the phone alone and a savings of around $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Clip the on-page coupon to bag this price
Features
  • Deep Indigo
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • 3 months of Unlimited Talk & Text + 12GB Data Per Month On The Mint Mobile Network
  • Model: PA9S0000US
  • Published 1 hr ago
