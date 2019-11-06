New
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 32GB CDMA + GSM Android Smartphone
$150 w/ Free 3-Mo. Prepaid Mint Mobile 8GB Plan $350
That's the best price we could find by $200. (For further reference, we saw it for $170 in our mention three weeks ago without the prepaid sim kit.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • in Deep Indigo
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
