Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z3 Play 32GB CDMA + GSM Android Smartphone
$150 w/ Free 3-Mo. Prepaid Mint Mobile 12GB Plan $350
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $45 and beats our mention from two weeks ago which cost $150 with an 8GB Mint Mobile plan. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • A 64GB model is available for $229.99
Features
  • in Deep Indigo
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • comes with a Moto Case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
GSM CDMA Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register