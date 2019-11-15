Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at eBay
That's a solid deal for a refurbished 32GB Android phone. Buy Now at eBay
That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $66 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and the best we've seen on any carrier. (It's the best deal today by $56 for a new one, although most stores charge at least $180.)
Update: The price has increased to $99. Despite the increase, it's still a low by $51. Buy Now at eBay
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
Opt for a refurb model to save big on iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a $10 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $3. Shop Now at Banggood
That's a low by $54 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Save on over 200 varieties of men's and women's fragrances. Discounted brands include Versace, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Christian Dior, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $175 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $120.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $20 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
