Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z Play 32GB Android Smartphone
$119 $180
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 16MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • Model: XT1635-02
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Motorola
Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register