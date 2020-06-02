It's the lowest price we could find by $39 and the 2nd-best price we've ever seen for this model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz quad core CPU
- 5.5 2560 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM / 4G LTE
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
That's $100 off list and a great price for a smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Amazon and Best Buy match this price.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 3840x2160 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
It costs $1,000 elsewhere, which makes this offer (with credit included) an effective savings of $400. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- In Thunder Grey or Smoky Sangria
- You'll get the $200 credited to your account over 24 months.
- You'll also get a $150 Verizon Gift Card if you activate the phone on a new line of service with Verizon Unlimited.
- You can save up to an additional $550 by trading in select phones.
That's $115 less than you'd pay for the phone and 1-year plan sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- The 1-year plan is for 1,500 minutes, 1,500 texts, and 1.5GB of data.
- Includes a case in several colors (Black pictured) and a car charger.
- 5.5" 720x1440 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- microSDXC slot
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
Save $99 off list for this subscription for summaries of business and personal development books. Shop Now at AppSumo
- 12-minute summaries of business and personal development books
- view summaries in video, audio, or text formats
That's $20 off list and $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
- 7-minute flight time
- 50-foot range with controller
- 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
- 1-button takeoff and landing
- Model: XK2380
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
With the included software, it's the best deal we could find by $68. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It includes a Bitdefender Total Security 2020 5-Device 1-Year License. (it adds to cart automatically.)
- Intel Core i5-8260U 1.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- one 2.5" drive bay
- one M.2 2280 slot
- two DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots (up to 64GB)
- Gigabit Ethernet & 802.11ac wireless
- Model: BOXNUC8I5BEHS1
