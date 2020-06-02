New
B&H Photo Video · 53 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto Z 64GB Phone
$120 $450
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $39 and the 2nd-best price we've ever seen for this model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.15GHz quad core CPU
  • 5.5 2560 x 1440 OLED display
  • GSM / 4G LTE
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
