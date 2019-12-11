Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 49 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone w/ 3-Month 12GB Mint Mobile SIM Kit
$130 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for the smartphone alone by $49. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • The Mint Mobile kit appears in cart automatically.
Features
  • 5.7" HD+ IPS display
  • Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 2GB memory; 32GB storage
  • microSD card slot
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Android 9 (Pie)
  • Model: PAE80008US
