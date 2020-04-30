Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 55 mins ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone with Alexa
$200 $300
free shipping

That's $100 off list and a great price for a smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Available in Black and White.
Features
  • 6.2" 2270x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP and 5MP rear & 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register