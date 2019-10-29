New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$110 $250
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20 for this unlocked phone. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black or Oyster Blush
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 5.7" 1080x2160 18:9 touchscreen LCD
  • 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera w/ LED flash
  • microSD card slot
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model: XT1925-6
