New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB Android Phone w/ Mint SIM Kit
$110 $200
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone in Fine Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for the phone alone elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.5" 1280x720 touchscreen LCD
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • microSDXC card slot
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register