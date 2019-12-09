Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Moto Z3 Play 32GB Phone w/ Mint Mobile 3-mo. Plan & 2 Cases
$150 $350
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen, and at least $15 under buying just the phone and cases separately elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • In cart, you also get a Mint Mobile 3-Month 12GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit and two Moto Style Shell cases (1 in Herringbone Nylon, 1 in Crimson Ballistic Nylon), a $114.98 value.
  • Unlocked for GSM and CDMA carriers.
  • available in Deep Indigo
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: PA9S0017US
