Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Moto Z3 Play 32GB Phone w/ Mint Mobile 3-mo. Plan & 2 Cases
$150 $350
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $115. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Includes Mint Mobile 3-Month 12GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit and two Moto Style Shell cases.
  • Unlocked for GSM and CDMA carriers.
Features
  • available in Deep Indigo
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz 8-core processor
  • 6" 2160x1080 Super AMOLED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: PA9S0017US
  • Expires in 1 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
