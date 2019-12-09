Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 37 mins ago
Unlocked Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone w/ Mint Mobile
$180 $300
free shipping

Thanks to the Mint Mobile plan, that's the best deal we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available in black or white
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 6.2" 2270x1080 touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • dual 12MP and 5MP depth sensor rear & 8MP front cameras
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • 3 months of unlimited talk & text + 12GB data per month on the Mint Mobile network
