Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Moto E5 Play 16GB Android Phone for AT&T
$30 $100
That's $70 off list and the best we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 5.2" 1280x720 LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Comments
2 comments
jethro_static
is this unlocked or typo?
16 min ago
eurojam
Can someone confirm it's really unlocked phone. Description says it's AT&T prepaid phone.
55 min ago