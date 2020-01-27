Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy
Unlocked Moto E5 Play 16GB Android Phone for AT&T
$30 $100
That's $17 less than our refurb mention from this August (this one is new), the best we've seen in any condition, and the lowest price we could find by $33 today. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 5.2" 1280x720 LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
