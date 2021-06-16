Unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone for $730
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 7 hrs ago
Unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone
$730 $1,500
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $320.

Update: It now includes free shipping. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon855 octa-core processor (1.78 GHz Kryo 485 quad-core; 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 triple-core; and 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 single-core)
  • 8.1" 2700 x 1800 dual displays
  • 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Android 10 OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 7 hr ago
    Verified 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Microsoft
Unlocked Android Smartphone Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register