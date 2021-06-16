Unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone for $730

That's the best price we could find by $320.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon855 octa-core processor (1.78 GHz Kryo 485 quad-core; 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 triple-core; and 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 single-core)
- 8.1" 2700 x 1800 dual displays
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Sold by Amazing Wireless via eBay.
- Octa-core processor (2 x 2.73GHz Mongoose M4, 2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A75, and 4 x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 12MP Wide, 12MP 2x Zoom, 16MP Ultra Wide
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN975UZKEXAA
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 8-core (2GHz dual + 1.7GHz 6-core) processor
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12.2MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- Android 9.0 Pie
- Model: GA00664-US
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $33 (most charge $40).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured are the Sony MDR-ZX110NC Noise-Canceling Stereo Headphones for $28 ($20 off list and a $1 price low).
- high-speed transfers with up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Model: SDSSDE60-2T00-G25
- Sold by Woot! via Amazon.
- dual pixelsense fusion displays
- 360° hinge
- Android 10.0
- Model: TGM-00001
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: MJX-00001
- 2.40 GHz operating frequency
- requires 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: QSZ00001
