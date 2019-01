6" 2880x1440 OLED display

Snapdragon 835 8-Core processor

4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

5MP front-facing camera

16MP standard and 13MP wide angle rear-facing cameras

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Walmart continues to offer the Unlocked LG V30+ 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $369.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to. That's $14 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $134. This phone is particularly well-reviewed for its audio output, and features: