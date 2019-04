5.5" 2160x1080 display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

dual 13-megapixel HDR cameras

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Walmart offers the Unlocked LG Q6 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Phone in Platinum forwith. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $16, although most sellers charge twice as much.) Features include: