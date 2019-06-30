New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Unlocked LG Q6 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Phone
$118 $180
free shipping
Walmart offers the Unlocked LG Q6 32GB 4G LTE GSM Android Phone in Platinum for $118.23 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $24.) Buy Now
Features
  • 5.5" 2160x1080 display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz octa-core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • dual 13-megapixel HDR cameras
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Model: US700
